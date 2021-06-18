Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Down 5.5%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.82 and last traded at $73.89. Approximately 9,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 431,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.22.
HIBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.
The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after acquiring an additional 869,609 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,986,000 after buying an additional 136,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 56,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000.
About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.
