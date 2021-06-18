Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Down 5.5%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.82 and last traded at $73.89. Approximately 9,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 431,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.22.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after acquiring an additional 869,609 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,986,000 after buying an additional 136,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 56,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

