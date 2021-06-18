Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

NYSE:J opened at $133.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

