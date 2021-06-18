StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “
SNEX opened at $64.31 on Friday. StoneX Group has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $70.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 2,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $173,166.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,010 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,799.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 26,012 shares of company stock worth $1,786,551 over the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 425.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
Featured Story: Relative Strength Index
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StoneX Group (SNEX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.