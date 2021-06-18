StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

SNEX opened at $64.31 on Friday. StoneX Group has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $70.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneX Group will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 2,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $173,166.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,010 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,799.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 26,012 shares of company stock worth $1,786,551 over the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 425.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

