Sei Investments Co. Has $8.43 Million Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,908 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 19.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

NYSE FN opened at $93.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $95.95.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

