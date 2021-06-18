E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,497 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,309,000. salesforce.com makes up 0.6% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $244.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.20.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,670 shares of company stock worth $51,713,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.