E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 954,159 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,491,000. Vipshop accounts for about 2.3% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Vipshop at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

