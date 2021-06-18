Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 34,529 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,529 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on RM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 24.85 and a quick ratio of 24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.42.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.76 million. Research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

In other news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,655 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $123,138.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $237,372.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM).

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.