E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 332,588 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 332,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 116,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,270,000 after purchasing an additional 200,477 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

