Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 1,590.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,176 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,621,000 after purchasing an additional 441,766 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Primo Water by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,205 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,974,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,043,000 after purchasing an additional 694,957 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Primo Water by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,500,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,889,000 after purchasing an additional 75,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $35,014,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $456,840.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,352,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,868,373.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,081,996.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,591,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,365,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,550 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

