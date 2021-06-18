Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $108.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $113.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.90.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

