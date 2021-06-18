Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 102.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 43.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 550.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

AptarGroup stock opened at $141.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.78 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.92.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

