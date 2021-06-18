Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,642 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,344,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 123,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,511,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NR opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.35. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.83.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $141.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

