Reviewing Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) & Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) and Express (NYSE:EXPR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.1% of Express shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Digital Brands Group and Express, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Brands Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Express 0 1 1 0 2.50

Express has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 35.48%. Given Express’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Express is more favorable than Digital Brands Group.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Brands Group and Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Brands Group N/A N/A N/A Express -22.11% -545.80% -16.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digital Brands Group and Express’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Brands Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Express $1.21 billion 0.26 -$405.45 million ($4.86) -0.96

Digital Brands Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Express.

Summary

Express beats Digital Brands Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc. provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, including dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand. The company was formerly known as Denim.LA, Inc. Digital Brands Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Express

Express, Inc. offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as Express Parent LLC and changed its name to Express, Inc. in May 2010. Express, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

