Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $782,295.30 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EW opened at $100.99 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.45 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.64.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.1% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 110.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.