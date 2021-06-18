NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO Sells $892,420.10 in Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NEE opened at $74.58 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625,344 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,334,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.