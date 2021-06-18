STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STOR. Mizuho boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $35.01 on Thursday. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in STORE Capital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 40,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

