The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Bank of America

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Honest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Honest currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The Honest has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

