Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 7,133 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,723,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.26. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 934,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,833,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 933,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,801,000 after buying an additional 120,067 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,446,000 after buying an additional 377,902 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,578,000 after buying an additional 201,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 8.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 728,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,368,000 after buying an additional 53,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

