Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 35.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.01.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENLC shares. UBS Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.