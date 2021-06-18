Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $164.08 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.97 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,495,424.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,371.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,591 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.