Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 8,188 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,820,000 after purchasing an additional 863,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

NFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other news, Director John J. Mack bought 24,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $144,308.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 762,819 shares of company stock worth $31,790,377. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

