Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,880 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Solar were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.5% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 261.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $238,515.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $43,318.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,400.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,963 shares of company stock worth $935,975. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.76.

First Solar stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.29. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.30 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.65.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

