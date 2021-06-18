People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,935 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $126,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Compass Point increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $17.39 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.23.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.183 dividend. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

