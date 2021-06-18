Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 16.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 82.87%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,969.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

