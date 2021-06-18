Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.86.

KOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $83.07 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). Sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $97,208.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,997 shares of company stock worth $2,348,313. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 16.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 108,411 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,292,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

