Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Secure Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

SECYF stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.49. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.26.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

