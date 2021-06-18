Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on PB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.11.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

