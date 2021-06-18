Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 800 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $166.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $174.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

