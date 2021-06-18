479 Shares in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000.

Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.99 and a fifty-two week high of $124.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.87.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

