Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 671 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFR opened at $109.70 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

