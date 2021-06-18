Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) fell 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.33. 15,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 577,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Several brokerages have commented on FOA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

