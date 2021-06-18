Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,196 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vontier were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VNT opened at $33.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

