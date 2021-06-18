Toronto Dominion Bank Has $113,000 Stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 34.4% during the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 54.1% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In other news, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 11,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $136,182.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Barend Reijn sold 9,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $121,290.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,962.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 229,036 shares of company stock worth $2,870,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

STKL opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 2.04. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

