CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,746 Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFF. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after buying an additional 2,942,955 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,985 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at $9,642,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at $5,268,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 754.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 271,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 239,910 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

In other Village Farms International news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $10.51 on Friday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $853.32 million, a P/E ratio of 525.76 and a beta of 3.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.96 million. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VFF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.58.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.