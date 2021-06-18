Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO Sells $1,018,506.28 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO David P. Bennett sold 55,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,018,506.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 167,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,406.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David P. Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, David P. Bennett sold 6,522 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $123,070.14.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $20.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Flex by 104.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the first quarter worth $73,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Flex during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Flex by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLEX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cross Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

