Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Sells $961,280.00 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $961,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,754.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MORF stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORF. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $929,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Morphic by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,557,000 after acquiring an additional 135,711 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Morphic by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Morphic by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

