Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €132.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €136.36 ($160.43).

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €129.55 ($152.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €56.72 ($66.73) and a one year high of €142.60 ($167.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 28.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €131.45.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

