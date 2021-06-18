Susan E. Burwig Sells 15,000 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MEDP opened at $181.79 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.22 and a twelve month high of $196.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after acquiring an additional 78,980 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,099,000 after acquiring an additional 33,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37,040 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after acquiring an additional 188,906 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

