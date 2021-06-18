Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Short Interest Update

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the May 13th total of 206,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watford in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Watford in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Watford by 1,586.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 158,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 149,093 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Watford by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 216,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 146,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Watford by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 313,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTRE opened at $34.87 on Friday. Watford has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79. The company has a market cap of $694.75 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Watford had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $207.26 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Watford will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

