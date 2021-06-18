CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,335 Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3,204.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,215,000 after buying an additional 367,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 70.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSTO. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of VSTO opened at $40.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.43. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.31.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

