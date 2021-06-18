CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYH. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In other news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

