CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock opened at $303.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.40 and a one year high of $339.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.