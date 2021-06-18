CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 1,507 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley bought 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,693. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf bought 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AUPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.