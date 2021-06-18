CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1,747.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CNA Financial by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

NYSE CNA opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.30%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.