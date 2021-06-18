CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $3,361,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,995,000 after acquiring an additional 376,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSTO. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Shares of VSTO opened at $40.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.43. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.31.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

