CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 1,507 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $814,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 288,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter Greenleaf acquired 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley acquired 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AUPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

