National Bank Financial Boosts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$10.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.58.

Shares of WCP opened at C$6.16 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.76. The stock has a market cap of C$3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at C$679,587.37.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

