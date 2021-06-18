ADT (NYSE:ADT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ADT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ADT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised ADT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.48.

ADT opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99. ADT has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Research analysts expect that ADT will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,776,000. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its position in shares of ADT by 70.8% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,708,628 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $73,501,000 after buying an additional 3,608,528 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ADT by 1,235.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,598,794 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after buying an additional 2,404,127 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,937,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,427,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

