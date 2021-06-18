Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

LGDTF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins started coverage on Liberty Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on Liberty Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

OTCMKTS LGDTF opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Liberty Gold has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.