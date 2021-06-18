Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) PT Lowered to $37.00

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Azure Power Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of AZRE opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 332.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

